State suspends liquor license for Hamden bar/grill for violating order on capacity

HAMDEN, Conn. — The Department of Consumer Protection has suspended the liquor license for Café Studio on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.

Officials said, "This suspension stems from a December 9, 2020 referral from the Hamden Police Department to the Department of Consumer Protection’s (DCP) Liquor Control Division regarding events that occurred during the late evening hours of December 4, 2020."

Officials said on December 4, Hamden Police were called to the business for a complaint that the business was over capacity. Officers found a full parking lot, and a crowded dance floor with approximately 150 people, many of whom were not wearing a mask. Officers observed another 25 to 30 patrons in the bar area in clear violation of social distancing requirements.

Gov. Ned Lamont's executive orders have limited indoor private, social, and recreational gatherings at commercial venues to a maximum of 25 people. Moreover, premises were required to ensure that all patrons practiced social distancing and wore face masks while not eating.

“With COVID-19 infection rates on the rise, the gathering hosted at Studio 1537 is exactly the type of super spreader event the sector rules are designed to prevent,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “We expect our liquor permittees to hold public health and safety as their highest priority in order to protect themselves, their employees, their customers and their community. I want to thank the Hamden Police Department and local public health officials for their work and cooperation in this matter.”