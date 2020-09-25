State to relax indoor nursing home visitation restrictions just in time for cooler weather

By Monday, the state Department of Public Health will rescind a previously issued order and allow for indoor nursing home visits.

HARTFORD, Conn — The state just announced that it will soon be easier for family members of nursing home residents to visit their loved ones. Nursing home residents have been largely isolated for six months. Family members say it’s literally killing them. In March only dying loved ones could get a visit. By June, outdoor visits were allowed. But now that’s it’s getting colder, indoor visits will be permitted.

By Monday, the state Department of Public Health will rescind a previously issued order and allow for indoor nursing home visits.

"It’s a major announcement," said Matt Barrett the CEO of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities. It brings the state’s rules in line with federal guidance from the Center for Medicaid Services.

"It’s absolutely a first step and I think what it does is it opens doors for us to talk about this," said Liz Stern whose mother is in a nursing home.

While grateful, Liz says the order doesn’t go far enough because touch is still restricted. A 30-minute visit with her mom lasted five minutes because her mother was tired and Liz wasn’t allowed to be close to her. "I couldn't help but think that if I could be by her side and hold her hand and speak softly to her for 30 minutes. I couldn’t."

The virus has waned in longterm care facilities. But public health data will always be monitored.

"We're in a good spot right now but that could change. No one wants it to but as the state moves indoors," remarked Barrett.

The new guidance will also expand the definition of compassionate care beyond imminent death. Now residents can get a visit if they are just admitted and having trouble adjusting to their new surroundings, grieving the loss of a loved one, need help or encouragement eating or drinking, or if they are experiencing emotional distress or depression.

The new order also allows for resident welfare advocates called ombudsmen to renter facilities for the first time since March. Mairead Painter is the Longterm Care Ombudsman for Connecticut.

She said, "We do in-person investigations of complaints and talk to the residents directly so we will work on those first and then do quarterly non-complaint visits to get to all of the nursing homes."