States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York

The most dramatic steps taken are in Rhode Island. Drivers are being pulled over and the National Guard is at bus stations, train stations and airports

BOSTON — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak.

Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.

Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary.