State's push to vaccinate continues amid Delta variant concerns

As concerns over the Delta variant grow, Governor Lamont said getting vaccinated is something everyone can do to keep each other safe.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is still a push from the state, towns and cities, and health providers to get people vaccinated. One part of the strategy is community outreach. Community Health Centers Inc. has been hosting pop-up clinics in communities around the state. One, being New Britain. The city is only about 47% vaccinated, so CHC has been holding clinics in parks to try to bring the vaccine to people. Tuesday evening, Eneida Melendez was among only a handful of people who stopped by. She said she was hesitant to get vaccinated.

"I was scared at first. So now I've seen everybody is getting it," she said.

Monique Jewell of New Britain, also hesitant at first to get vaccinated. Both women, with their own reasons why they ultimately decided to get the shot.

"To protect myself and my family and my kids," said Melendez. "Plus I work with the public, so that's why I decided to get it today," she said.

"I rather be safe than sorry because I worked the entire pandemic, I've seen how COVID affects people and I've seen a few of my residents pass from it," said Jewell.

"This Delta variant is twice as infectious. It doesn't take much, it doesn't take passing contact sometimes to get people infected. Are we suffering real consequences? Not yet, in part, because the overwhelming majority of people getting in contact have gotten vaccinations and they're not suffering complications," he said.

The state has rolled out several incentives to try to reach those it hasn't reached yet. The #CTSummerOnUs campaign offers everything from concert tickets to admission to Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, to free food.