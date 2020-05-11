CT DPH issues statewide health advisory for residents to limit non-essential travel out of their homes

The CT DPH is advising residents to stay home between 10 PM and 5 AM to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The CT Department of Public Health issued a statewide advisory for residents to say home between 10 PM and 5 AM. This is in an effort to prevent further spread of the COVID-19.

The advisory, which comes on the heels of Governor Ned Lamont's executive order for Phase 2 rollbacks, applies to every CT resident with some expectations. Essential workers who need to live their homes for work and anyone who needs to leave for medical care, food, and groceries.

CT DPH says the number of new COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period in the state has increased nearly three-fold. There were 6,895 new cases reported between October 18 through November 1.

Lamont announced on Thursday there are now 66 towns issued a "red alert" status due to having a high number of COVID-19 cases. About 70% of Connecticut's population lives in these towns.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Connecticut, @CTDPH today issued a public health advisory urging residents in the state to limit non-essential trips outside the home between 10PM and 5AM in order to reduce the risk of further viral transmission. https://t.co/zhkBcBzRQq — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 5, 2020

The CT DPH says the advisory will remain in place until COVID-19 numbers move toward a positive direction. The also released specifics regarding the advisory:

Those over age 60, and anyone with a chronic disease or obesity who are at higher risk for complications of COVID-19 take extra precautions and limit non-essential trips outside your home;

Employers allow work-from-home as much as possible;

Non-essential social or community gatherings of any size for any reason (e.g., parties, community meetings, celebrations or other social events) end by 9:30 pm or otherwise be canceled or postponed at this time;

Everyone maintain at least a six foot distance from those who do not live with you;

Everyone wear a mask whenever you leave home and wear a mask INSIDE your home if someone from outside your household is visiting;

Everyone clean their hands frequently using soap and water, hand sanitizer, or isopropyl alcohol wipes. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds works best. Avoid touching your face;