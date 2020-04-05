Still many questions surrounding Restaurant reopenings in CT

What changes, restrictions will be in place?

NEW LONDON, Conn. — On May 20, restaurants across Connecticut will be permitted to begin offering outdoor dining services. So, Monday, New London officials held a Zoom virtual meeting to attempt to answer many questions as they could from restaurant owners and managers.

“Are there any restrictions on you know re-opening from like an assembly standpoint with how many people how many people can actually congregate outside,” queried Robert Ramsay, a New London restauranteur.

“To date, we have not heard that the governor’s new initiatives are going to change any of the social distancing requirements,” said Stephen Mansfield, Director of the Ledge Light Health District



The owner of the Muddy Waters Café, which re-opened last week, is looking forward to once again serving customers overlooking the water. But, he too had a social distancing question.



“I know I can spread these tables out here for 6 foot clearances,” said Barry Neistat, owner, Muddy Waters Cafe. “My biggest question was who can sit together?”



Meaning can folks, who don’t live together, share a table outdoors?



“They have to wear masks,” Mansfield said. “That’s per the governor’s executive order.”



Neistat then asked, “With the wait staff, do they need gloves? I know they need masks, but do they need gloves also to serve the food?”



Mansfield and Mayor Michael Passero (D-New London) said they will get clarifications to all questions posed during today’s virtual meeting, including a question about liability to restaurants if a person claims they were afflicted by COVID-19 while eating at their establishment.



“Covid is throughout our communities,” Mansfield said. “So, the ability to say that someone got a respiratory illness because of being in a certain location would be very difficult to do.”