Stop & Shop cuts store hours, suspends pickup service due to COVID-19

Grocery chain cites supply issues, "overwhelming demand" for pickup service in announcement

QUINCY, Mass. — One of Connecticut's major grocery store chains announced changes to its services Saturday, all due to increased demands and product shortages created by the coronavirus emergency.

Stop & Shop says that all their store locations remain open. But in a news release, the grocer says that beginning Monday, they will limit store hours to 7:30 a.m.-- 8:00 p.m. at most stores to allow more time for unloading deliveries and stocking shelves. There may be some exceptions, so check with your local store. The company said updated hours would be posted on their website by Monday.

Stop & Shop will also temporarily suspend their online ordering and pickup service until further notice. The store says this is "a result of unprecedented demand as well as product shortages in some areas", so store associates can focus on stocking shelves.



No changes to delivery service were announced, but the retailer said that online shoppers "may be experiencing delays on our website as well as with our delivery times. This is again due to extremely high demand, and our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure the site is running smoothly so that you can continue to receive orders when you need them."

Stop & Shop says they are also focusing on hygiene, wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads with disinfectant and following CDC guidance "to help keep our customers and associates safe."