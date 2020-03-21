Stop & Shop employees to receive pay raise, additional paid sick leave during COVID-19 pandemic

The decision impacts over 70,000 workers across New England.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The United Food and Commercial Workers announced Saturday what Stop & Shop is doing to help and show appreciation for employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, all union Stop & Shop and Peapod employees represented by the UFCW will receive a ten percent increase in pay and two additional weeks of paid leave if they become sick during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This essential pay and benefit increase will not only protect these hard-working men and women, it will help protect the food supply throughout our communities," UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a statement.

Officials say they know grocery workers like Stop & Shop employees have been on the front lines of this crisis, serving the needs of millions of families in the northeast.

Perrone urged every union and non-union supermarket, grocery store, and food retail employer in New England and across the country to follow the example that Stop & Shop has set.

According to officials, the UFCW, which represents 1.3 million workers have been negotiating with employers across the country to recognize how hard grocery workers are working to provide necessary food and supplies to their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

