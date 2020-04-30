Stop & Shop hands out 500 bags of groceries to hospital workers

The grocery chain handed out bags of essential grocery items to at least 500 Hartford Hospital employees.

Stop and Stop providing necessities at Hartford Hospital for frontline workers

Stop & Shop brought a small sense of relief to healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital.

The grocery chain handed out bags of essential grocery items to at least 500 Hartford Hospital employees.

"Our healthcare workers are working incredibly hard everyday to make sure our communities are safe and healthy. Wefelt it was important to offer them a little relief. So saving them a trip to the grocery store by giving them these essential products was really important to us,” said Maura O’Brien, Community Relations at Stop & Shop.

Each employee received a bag with items like paper towels, toilet paper, peanut butter and jelly, and some other shelf-stable foods.

It was a welcome surprise for many employees.

"It is very kind of Stop & Shop to do this and for this many employees, I cannot believe that. How people in this crisis are thinking about other people,” said Nita Desai, Med Tech, Hartford Hospital.

Hartford Hospital‘s President said this gesture provides a small sense of relief to their employees during this otherwise stressful time.

“We all feel that when we come to work we are for the most part on a different side of the bed. With the disease COVID-19, many staff members are coming to work on the other side of the bed, may end up thinking during the course of their day I could be one of the patients,” said Patel.