Stop & Shop requiring its employees to wear masks

Stop and Shop is now requiring all of its employees to wear face masks. It says it did provide workers with masks, but they are also welcome to wear their own. This new rule comes as Governor Ned Lamont also recommended both employees at grocery stores and customers wear masks.

“If you’re in a public space there your grocery store and such retail you've got to make sure your employees are wearing masks and anyone coming into that particular facility starting with grocery stores have to wear a mask,” said Lamont.

Stop and Shop is also encouraging customers to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask when in public places where social distancing isn’t always possible.

Governor Lamont says you can use an alternative if you don't have a mask.

“Even masks you make yourself, just a bandana or a scarf or a surgical mask. Not the N95 masks they are reserved for our frontline healthcare workers,” he said.