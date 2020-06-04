Storrs dairy farm expands delivery service due to business boom

With COVID-19 spreading in the state, many are opting for home delivery of milk

It’s been nearly a decade since Mountain Dairy in Storrs did home deliveries but they decided to bring it back because of the coronavirus.

Since then the home delivery business has been booming.

The first week they launched it they had about 60 deliveries a day.

Jason Stearns of Mountain Dairy said they are now doing anywhere between 250 and 300 deliveries a day and they’ve already expanded the radius they’re serving.

The Storrs farm milks their own cows, bottles their own milk, and now delivers it straight to their customers homes.

This morning they have so many deliveries, they were waiting on milk to be bottled from cows that were milked this morning.

They are currently serving 28 towns going as far west as Glastonbury and as far south as Colchester.

Stearns told us they hope to continue expanding.