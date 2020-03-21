Stranger gifts CT newlyweds toilet paper at photoshoot during COVID-19 pandemic

While taking wedding photos, Alex and Shanette Meadows were approached by a complete stranger who gifted them a 12-pack of Angel Soft.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Toilet paper? Best gift ever -- well, during a pandemic that is.

The romantic, downtown Hartford wedding photoshoot turned into a completely different celebration. The photographer captured a priceless shot of Shanette holding the toilet paper in the air as if they just won the lottery!

Although the Department of Homeland Security says preparing for a pandemic does not include stocking up on toilet paper, rolls are flying off store shelves across the country, as concerns about coronavirus grow.

So, the man's gift couldn't be more timely.

The Connecticut newlyweds are now asking for help.

"We would love to find out who this man is so we can thank him," they told FOX61.

Do you know the man pictured between them in the photo?

If so, please contact FOX61!