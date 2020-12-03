Stratford child is CT's 5th confirmed coronavirus case; Gov. Lamont waives 180-day requirement for state schools

Governor Lamont has signed an executive order that takes several actions against the COVID-19 outbreak.

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Lamont announced Thursday the 180-day requirement for Connecticut schools has been waived after signing an executive order.

The governor was joined by state public health officials at the State Armory to provide updates on the state's coronavirus response efforts.

The announcement comes as 19 school districts so far, and many businesses in Connecticut have decided to close their doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Connecticut DPH officials also confirmed Thursday three additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the governor's office, the three new cases in Connecticut are:

Female resident of Stamford in her 60s who recently returned from a trip to Italy is currently hospitalized at Stamford Hospital. Young woman in her 20s who lives in New York was seen as an outpatient at Greenwich Hospital and recovering at home Child from Stratford who is currently at home recovering -- this child had been exposed to another known positive case.

In total, the State Laboratory has tested 95 individuals: 6 positive and 89 negative.

According to DPH, of those cases, five were CT residents -- four in Fairfield County, one from Litchfield County. One was a New York resident.

Governor Lamont's executive order takes the following actions: