Stratford Mayor confirms coronavirus case; public schools closed

It's unknown when classes will resume

STRATFORD, Conn. — The office of Stratford Mayor, Laura Hoydick confirmed Thursday a suspected case of coronavirus has been confirmed.

Stratford Public Schools also announced their buildings will be closed beginning tomorrow.

At this time it's unknown when classes will resume.

Stratford Officials will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the town's preparation and response to the COVID-19 outbreak

“The Connecticut Department of Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 among an individual in Stratford. This individual is connected to one of our Elementary schools,” said Andrea Boissevain, Director of Health. “We are working with Public Schools to issue this school closure out of an abundance of caution. Contact tracing will take several days to complete and our main objective is to keep residents safe and slow the spread of the virus.”

The Stratford Health Department along with the Connecticut Department of Public Health will notify all people, including students and staff, who may have been in close contact with the person who tested positive.