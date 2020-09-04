Stratford Police to fine $100 to anyone not following social distancing

The directive was announced Wednesday.

STRATFORD, Conn. — In an effort to stop people from gathering, Mayor Laura Hoydick directed Stratford police to begin issuing infractions to people who are seen not social distancing themselves at town parks. The directive was released Wednesday.

“Most residents who are using our recreational facilities are observing the guidelines that are meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but there are some who are failing to do so,” said Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “We need to make it understood that we are very serious about enforcing the Governor’s Executive Orders at our public facilities, and those who disobey will be cited.”

Police will first warn residents who are failing to observe social distancing and if the person does not listen, they will receive a $100 infraction.