Students, parents, coaches protest CIAC decision to cancel all winter sports tournaments

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Connecticut high school sports seasons have been cut short due to concerns about the coronavirus and now the athletic conference has been met with petitions and protests.

Student-athletes, parents and coaches rallied outside the CIAC's Cheshire office Wednesday morning to protest the cancellation of all winter sports tournaments.

The CIAC announced their decision Tuesday.

It meant there would be no State Champions in boys and girls basketball, hockey, or swimming and diving. Nearly 150 games on the court and ice, as well as three days of swimming and diving will not take place.

To put these cancellations into perspective, according to the CIAC website there has been a state tournament in boys basketball every year since 1923.

The decision was disappointing for athletes who have worked all season to have a shot at state titles. For seniors around the state, it means their high school sports careers are over.

The decision to cancel the rest of the season has left many in shock and heartbroken.

The CIAC said it was a difficult decision, but it was the best for the safety and health of Connecticut students.

Many coaches say they would've played without any fans in order to crown a champion or at least for the seniors to be able to play.