Study released on racial and ethnic disparities during COVID-19 crisis

New data released by the Connecticut Department of Public Health takes a closer look at the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the graphs, African Americans are twice as likely to contract COVID-19 with Hispanics not too far behind.

This is in comparison to the white population.

The data also shows that African Americans have a higher death rate due to COVID-19.

In a new study released by Doctor Laurencin, UConn health researcher, he provides perspective on similar trends he noticed with other infectious diseases like HIV and its impact on minority groups.

Laurencin ends his study with a call to action to identify and address racial and ethnic disparities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Lamont also agreed with and discussed in his latest update, saying more needs to be done: "Folks in these under-served communities are less likely to be able to telecommute, more likely to be forward-facing dealing with folks, more likely perhaps to be nurses, more likely to be daycare providers.”

A doctor from Trinity Health says these numbers are still preliminary but are concerning.

The state released updated numbers on the residents impacted by COVID-19 on Wednesday. A total of 8,781 people have been confirmed to have the virus. That is a 1,000 person increase from Tuesday.

There have been 335 confirmed COVID-19 associated-deaths.

Fairfield County remains to have the most confirmed cases and deaths with 4,417 and 155 respectively. New Haven County has 1,945 positive cases and 70 deaths. Hartford County jas 1290 confirmed people with COVID-19 and 68 people have died.