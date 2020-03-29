Suffield nursing home, assisted living facility both have multiple COVID cases

Multiple cases among staff and residents at Suffield House and Suffield By The River

SUFFIELD, Conn — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Suffield has hit the most vulnerable population -- the elderly and those already ill.

First Selectman Melissa Mack and Emergency Management Director John Spencer said in a release today that the North Central District Health Department had confirmed that "a number of staff and residents" at Suffield House, a skilled nursing facility, have tested positive for COVID-19 "with other tests pending."

The release said other cases have been confirmed at Suffield by the River, an assisted living facility.

"Both facilities are working closely with NCDHD and the CT Department of Public Health to address and limit the situation. Families of residents have been contacted by the facilities and lines of communication are being kept open between them and the Town’s Emergency Management Director as the situation evolves," town officials said.

The number of patients or staff who have tested positive was not reported. According to the state Department of Public Health, seven Suffield residents had tested positive as of Saturday. Town officials did not indicate if any of the infected staff members were residents of the town.

"Growing numbers of confirmed Suffield cases is not unexpected news, but heartbreaking just the same," the release said. "We anticipate these numbers to continue to increase over the coming days. Though the Town will not report on each confirmed case going forward, we will continue to keep each of them in our prayers. We ask our community to do the same," it read in closing.

Suffield's Emergency Management Department says it is in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep residents, staff and first responders safe, and requested donations of new and unused material including:

N95 respirator face masks

Disposable face masks

Reusable or disposable isolation gowns

Face-shields and goggles

Disinfection wipes and liquids

General-purpose hand cleaners

Rain ponchos with sleeves