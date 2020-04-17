Taylor Swift postpones live appearances, performances to 2021

The cancellation includes her 'Lover Fest East,' shows, which were scheduled for this summer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Taylor Swift announced Friday the cancellation of all live appearances and performances until 2021.

The cancellation includes her 'Lover Fest East,' shows, which were scheduled for this summer at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In a tweet, the singer wrote, "Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority."

Swift also said, "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision.

Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift's statement said the U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, and tickets for those shows will "transfer to a new show date without any action on the part of the ticket holders." The new dates will be announced later this year.

Refunds will be available for the U.S. Lover Fest shows starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms.