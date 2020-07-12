Amity Regional School District teachers express concerns over returning to in-person learning

Dozens of teachers marched into Amity High School Monday calling a return to the classroom unsafe as the state sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Teachers in the Amity Regional School District met Monday morning to voice their concerns after the superintendent announced changes to the learning model.

High school students are returning to a hybrid learning model this week, and middle school students will return to full in-person learning by Wednesday.

“We’re teachers. We love our students. We love being in this building, but it’s a pandemic and we want to be safe,” said Peter Downhour, president of the Amity Education Association.

“This is contrary to the leading indicator published by the state that given the spread at the record highs that it’s at, should suggest we should be in or stay in remote,” said Downhour.

Superintendent Jennifer Byars said local health districts considered a number of factors as plans were made for instructional models starting this week.

She released a statement to FOX61:

“Amity Regional School District meets weekly with the two health districts that serve our community – the Orange Health Department and the Quinnipiack Valley Health District. These meetings include the superintendents for Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge, and Amity since all together we represent our school community.

Last week, all four school systems participated in a week of remote learning. This was a planned almost a month ago as a proactive mitigation strategy following the Thanksgiving holiday. This planned week of remote instruction was in no manner connected to the local health metrics. From the beginning of the school year, our health districts have recommended a cautious and conservative approach to our instructional models and this planned week of remote learning is an example of how seriously they consider the safety of students and staff in our schools.

The Connecticut State Department of Education provided guidance to districts for making determinations on the learning model – Addendum 4. The Addendum identifies one leading indicator and three secondary indicators to assist in determining the learning model but advises that, “Decision-making should happen in light of these considerations and in consultation with local health departments, school medical advisors, and municipal leaders.” The guidance further states, “these benchmarks are not absolute, but rather should be viewed as a continuum, and in the context of school-based mitigation strategies.” The local health departments consider these indicators when making decisions, but also assess other factors.

For example, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, middle schools were operating in a hybrid model of instruction and the high school was operating in a remote manner. At that time, the addendum 4 metrics favored more in-person learning, but because of the number of students and staff isolation and quarantine within our school community, our health districts recommended more conservative learning models for the school community.

As we made plans for the instructional models beginning this week, again, our health districts considered the leading indicators, the secondary indicators, and the number of school community individuals in isolation and quarantine. The assessment was that the planned week of remote learning provided the buffer between the Thanksgiving holiday and this week and the number of individuals in our school community in isolation or quarantine is the lowest it has been since late October. It was with this data in hand that we determined the high school could return to the hybrid learning model.

We also saw an opportunity to try to increase in-person learning at the middle school level. With a “reset” following the Thanksgiving holiday and a short period of time until the planned winter break, as well as the success of the three elementary districts in full in-person learning since the start of the school year, the health district endorsed full in-person learning at our middle schools. Again, this is an example of their more cautious and conservative approach – the two week window will provide an opportunity to adjust models if full in-person is not successful with little impact on the instruction that students receive. I do have full confidence that our health directors would not have endorsed this if they did not believe full in-person learning presented minimal risk to students and staff.”

During an interview last week, Governor Lamont also stressed his support for students and staff safely returning to the classroom.

“First and foremost, I want to keep our schools open as best I can, you’re more likely to have an in school option than any other state in the region,” said Gov. Lamont.

There have been conflicting reports from the CDC about how safe it is for students and teachers to be in the classroom.

Just last week, the CDC director stressed his support for in-person learning and he cited evidence that schools are not a major source of covid transmission.