Teen arrested after 'Zoom bombing' high school classes

MADISON, Connecticut — A Connecticut teen accused of a cyber attack known as “Zoom bombing” during online classes has been charged with computer crimes. The Hartford Courant reports officials were able to trace a series of similar interruptions to one teenager in Madison.

Zoom bombing, which is when an unwanted guest joins a video call with an intention to disrupt and harass, began to happen when Madison Public Schools turned to the popular video conferencing software to conduct classes amid national concern for the coronavirus.

Police say teachers reported the unidentified teen would join the online classes and intentionally disrupt them with “obscene language and gestures." The teen was later arrested and charged. The juvenile is facing several charges including computer crime in the fifth degree and breach of peace.