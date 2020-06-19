Temperatures rise but the coronavirus pandemic keeps Connecticut public pools and splash pads closed

New Britain is opening its public pools on June 27.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Temperatures nearing 90 degrees this weekend usually sends hundreds of people to local pools and splash pads.

This year, summer is looking different, but some people told FOX61 what they're going to do to beat this weekend's heat.

West Hartford made the decision to keep their pools closed for the summer due to COVID-19 and they're still reviewing their splash pad policy, but people are finding fun ways to stay cool this weekend.

“Sometimes when I'm really hot, I just wish I could go in a splash pad or a pool to cool down, but there are other things you can do in your yard to cool down,” says one eight-year-old, whose parents prefer we not use her name.

With some towns closing down pools for the summer, people are getting creative at home.

“Well we have a pool in our backyard, so we have just made our home our home base,” says South Windsor resident Lisa Berkowitz.

“We have a blow-up pool and I run through our garden because they have sprayers, so they sometimes spray mist on me when I run through it,” says another young girl.

New Britain is opening its public pools on June 27.

Pools are filling up now- but this year’s experience will be different than ever before.

You have to sign up in advance before showing up.

You have a designated spot in the pool area and you have to wear a mask whenever you are away from that spot or in the pool.