Temporary pause on vaccine appointments at ECHN

In order to make sure those who have already received their first dose with either hospital get their second dose in time, new appointments will not be accepted.

VERNON, Conn. — The Eastern Connecticut Health Network is cancelling some vaccine appointments at Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital made for February 4th and later due to a shortage.

Officials say it is a temporary pause and they are asking for patience as they wait for more doses.

"This is not unexpected. From the beginning of this pandemic, it's been made clear by state and federal officials that the fluctuation and the distribution of vaccines is something to be planned for and expected," said Michael Purcaro, Vernon Town Administrator and Emergency and Risk Management Director.

In order to make sure those who have already received their first dose with either hospital get their second dose in time, new appointments will not be accepted.

"We will continue to administer all of the second doses for all of those individuals who have their first doses at Manchester and Rockville, regardless of a VAMS cancellation that they may have had," said Dan DelGallo, President of Business Development at ECHN.

That means if you made an appointment for your second dose at ECHN, but got your first dose somewhere else, you'll have to re-schedule.

Anyone with an appointment for a first dose will also have to re-schedule. Those affected will receive an email from VAMS.

ECHN is reaching out to those still eligible for their second dose, in case they also received a VAMS cancellation email.

Officials say the shortage is due to high demand, which is a good thing. However, keeping up with that demand, is the challenge.

"It's a very fluid process, each week we don't know how many doses we are getting it all depends on how many we do each day and each week," said DelGallo. "This is complex. The complexities of distribution go to a federal, state and local level," he said.

It's not clear when ECHN will begin taking appointments again but the town of Vernon is offering other options.

"We do have future clinics planned this week and in the future with available supply from all of our partners," said Lt. William Meier, Vernon vaccine coordinator.

To help with making or re-scheduling appointments, the town of Vernon has added extra staffing to its Regional Call Center.

"Our main goal is helping the age eligible population access the vaccine. So, we've been helping the population get registered for local clinics, if they struggle with transportation, we have a contract with Uber Health and we've been able to help get them a ride to and from their appointment," said Michelle Hill, Director of the call center.