Tensions rise over virus inside Connecticut prisons

HARTFORD, Conn. — A second Connecticut prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 as tensions rise behind bars.
The Department of Correction on Tuesday locked down the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Uncasville after a 24-year-old male inmate was confirmed to have the virus.
He began developing symptoms Thursday. Former death row inmate Eduardo Santiago describes the situation inside the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield as a powder keg.
Meanwhile, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he's considering narrowing the list of businesses considered essential to keep more people home.
The Department of Banking announces a mortgage assistance program with banks and credit unions.
