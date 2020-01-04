Tensions rise over virus inside Connecticut prisons

A second Connecticut prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 as tensions rise behind bars.

The Department of Correction on Tuesday locked down the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Uncasville after a 24-year-old male inmate was confirmed to have the virus.

He began developing symptoms Thursday. Former death row inmate Eduardo Santiago describes the situation inside the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield as a powder keg.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he's considering narrowing the list of businesses considered essential to keep more people home.