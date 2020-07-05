3rd graders, families, town participate in 'Thank You' motorcade for beloved Simsbury teacher

Students from Squadron Line Elementary School held a special motorcade Wednesday in appreciation for Miss Nicole Harold's dedication and hard work.

SIMSBURY, Conn. — Social distancing rules didn't stop some local students from showing their teacher how much she was loved this week.

A 3rd grade class from Squadron Line Elementary School held a special motorcade Wednesday in appreciation for Nicole Harold's dedication and hard work.

Miss Harold has been an educator for over 13 years and officials say she has made an impact on the lives of so many children.

The motorcade idea came about as Harold's current students were missing her and wanted to say "thank you" for making distance learning a positive experience during COVID-19.

Co-President of Squadron Line's PTO, Beverly Sillari shared a video of the heartwarming event and thanked the families and town for their kindness, generosity and willingness to participate in the celebration.

The beloved Simsbury teacher was greeted by the town's Fire Department, Police Department and utility workers.