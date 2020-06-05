“The baby wanted out” | State police dispatcher helps grandmother & mother giving birth on side of highway

Connecticut State Police dispatcher Lori Linares was on the other end of the line when grandma came calling Monday night.

HARTFORD, Conn — When a woman was driving her daughter to the hospital to give birth, the baby didn’t want to wait.

“Normally help gets there before the mother delivers,” Linares told FOX61 on Tuesday, “but this time the baby wanted out.”

Linares offered the suggestion that if the baby wasn’t waiting, they could pull over to the side of I-91 southbound, just north of Hartford.

“I was thinking they really needed to pull over because that baby was coming,” Linares said.

Shortly after pulling over, mom gave birth to a crying baby boy.

State troopers arrived a short time later to check on mom, baby, and an excited and relieved grandmother.