The Big E Drive-Thru offers a small taste for fair fans

It's a popular alternative for those missing the fair.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — What should be the 104th edition of the Eastern States Exposition was canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus but, on the quiet fairgrounds, fans of the fair can still get a taste of what they look forward to each September.

The Big E Food-To-Go Drive-Thru was introduced earlier in the Summer and, now that the fair should be going on, it is a popular alternative for those missing the fair. “It’s obviously on a minuscule scale of what we are used to,” said Big E CEO Gene Cassidy, “but it gives people the opportunity to come and have a taste of the fair.”

Visitors make a reservation on-line and then pick a time; On the fairgrounds, four or five vendors are in place to fulfill orders and deliver them to the cars. Everything from the steak sandwiches from the Butcher Boys to the famed Big E Cream Puffs.

Nothing was stopping Mirna Rivera, who drove to the fairgrounds from New Britain to get her diminished Big E experience. “At least it’s something, it’s better than nothing,” Rivera said.