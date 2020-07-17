The fair canceled due to COVID-19, See the Big E on a small scale

Also, The Big E Bakery will open during a time other than the 17-day run of the fair.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — They are calling it Big E Summer Weekends at Storrowton Village; a Big E miniaturized. The six-state fair set a record in 2019 with 1.7 million visitors but, earlier this month, the Big E staffers decided to cancel it due to Covid-19. But, some consolation, on a much smaller and socially distanced scale, Big E Summer Weekends will provide a taste of the fair.

Jessica Fontaine, director of the Storrowton Village Museum on the fairgrounds said,” we want to give people a chance to come to the fairgrounds and enjoy some Summer fun safely in our backyard.”

Don’t expect any rides or state houses to be open, but mainstays of the Big E like the Storrowton Museum and Village will be open for tours (by on-line reservation), the popular Storrowton Tavern is serving customers, and the Sam Adams Beer Garden is back.

Rachel Pokorny, whose family owns the Sam Adams Beer Garden said, “you can come and get your little taste of the fair even though it’s not the big grand thing.”

For the first time, The Big E Bakery will open during a time other than the 17-day run of the fair. E.J Dean, the owner of the Big E Bakery said he’s looking forward to selling as many cream puffs and eclairs as he can.

Dean said, “to still have an experience of the Big E even it's it’s not going to happen, let's have the taste and the fun as much as we can.”