The Gift Card Project: keeping small businesses afloat

GUILFORD, Conn. — Many of us have asked how can we help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A group of women from Guilford and Madison have created an option.

“I came up with an idea about 10 days ago after sitting on the couch for about a week, getting depressed, getting sad, giving myself chest pains,” said Amy Stefanowski of Madison.

Her idea morphed into something larger called The Gift Card Project.

“The Gift Card Project was really started for us to help all of our local businesses and also to help all of our healthcare workers,” said Nicole White of Guilford.

But, this group of four women quickly expanded their idea with the intent of aiding anyone impacted by this health crisis, incluuding those, who have lost their jobs.

“All of these businesses get asked over and over and over donate to this charity, donate to the school, help with this Little League team and they do it over and over and over,” said Meghan McCartan of Guilford.

Here’s how you can help:

1. Call/visit one of your favorite businesses.

2. Purchase a gift card from them.

3. Mail the gift card to The Gift Card Project

They, in turn, issue the gift cards to individuals, organizations and businesses.

Vera Guibbory, the owner of Vera Wolf Jewelry & Accessories, on the Guilford Green, says, “It’s a win-win. My business can be helped with the gift card purchases, but at the same time we can help those, who are helping us,” meaning first responders and others on the frontlines of this pandemic.

And, if you’re working from home and, as a result, not spending discretionary income you used to, “We are asking them to take that money that they’re saving, if they are able to, and go out and buy a gift card from a local shop and let’s keep them all in business,” said Catherine Marganski of Guilford.