The Hartford providing $1M to small businesses

The Hartford says only about half of the small businesses that applied for federal aid received money, so it’s hoping these grants will help.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford is committing one million dollars in grant money to help support small businesses across the United States. The insurance company is teaming up with non-profit Main Street America to sponsor grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to help businesses affected by COVID-19. The money will cover things like improvements to technology and other operation adjustments.

The Hartford says only about half of the small businesses that applied for federal aid received money, so it’s hoping these grants will help.

“What we're hearing during this current pandemic is actually quite inspiring. We are finding a lot of small business owners working very hard to innovate and change their operating models, and what you find is they are pulling out all the stops to try to keep their businesses going,” said Steve Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for the Small Commercial Division at The Hartford.

Jones says that’s why The Hartford feels it’s so important to support those businesses.

Eligible businesses will have 20 employees or fewer and maintain a brick-and-mortar presence. Half the grants will go to diverse-owned businesses.