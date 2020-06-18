The 'Hunger Helpers'; Teens building up local food bank

To date, two teens have helped gathered about one thousand food items from their community pantry.

WOODBURY, Conn. — Box after box and block after block, high school freshmen Kate Mieczkowski and Sage Mauro started their initiative for the Woodbury Food Bank called “The Hunger Helpers” six weeks ago. To date, the two teens have helped gathered about one thousand food items from their community pantry – which they pick up each week, then catalog and drop off each non-perishable item for the food bank.

Mieczkowski said, “it’s just so exciting that we get to help out with this and it feels great.”

After picking up a more few boxes of food that are placed out on a growing roster of neighbors driveways Mauro said, “we want to start expanding this to other towns and other food banks so it’s not just in Woodbury but in other towns.”

The hope is there will be more teens that get involved and become Hunger Helper captains.

Bob Taylor, who runs the Woodbury Food Bank said of the Hunger Helpers efforts, “it’s made such a difference to the folks we serve at the food bank and we are so grateful for these kids and for what they have done.”