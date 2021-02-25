The impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have had on your health

Staying on top of your heart health may be more important now than ever. COVID-19 has been found to cause heart complications

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's been nearly a year. On March 16th, 2020, Connecticut essentially shut down due to COVID-19. That's when stay-at-home orders were put in place.

In the weeks that followed, things progressively got worse. Hospital beds began to fill with COVID-19 patients. As of February 23, 7,572 people have died due to the virus.

What also stopped was people going to the hospital for other urgent medical issues. It appeared maybe those stay-at-home orders were working a little too well.

Doctors began to wonder where were the heart attack and stroke patients?

“On the first iteration I saw but I’m pretty positive, is people suffered as a result of not getting care. I was constantly worried about my patients, I take care of a fairly sick groups of patients with congestive heart failure and a lot of them were missing care. I’m certain that there’s a number of patients that probably didn’t do well or either died from their disease during that time," said Dr. Rick Soucier, Chief of Cardiology, St Francis Hospital.

Missing out on care can be life or death. Heart disease remains America’s number one killer. It’s believed to have killed more than 600,000 people from February 1 of 2020 to January 2 of this year. For comparison, COVID-19 deaths for that same period of time were about half of that.

Yet, a recent study from the Cleveland Clinic found that 65% of heart disease patients have avoided checkups because of the pandemic. Dr. Soucier said this is concerning, at the very least a phone call to your doctor could save your life. “So we have gotten much better at using video visits and telephone visits and integrating that into our practice,” Dr. Soucier added.

Staying on top of your heart health may be more important now than ever. COVID-19 has been found to cause heart complications.

“There seems to be a couple of links. So number one, of the things it appears to do is caused some people's blood to clot, and blood clots can be anywhere including in the lungs. Blood clots in the lungs can affect the heart in a significant manner. The other thing is that it appears one of the places that the COVID virus -- or the process that fights the COVID virus -- one of the things that affects the heart muscles. So we’ve seen a connection between COVID and something called myocarditis," said Dr. Soucier. According to Dr. Soucier sometimes myocarditis is reversible, other times it’s not.

Whether it’s urgent care or a routine visit, doctors want you to know it is safe to return for that care.

There’s a similar message from dentists as well. A recent survey by the American Association of Endodontists found that more than half of Americans were putting off routine dental visits due to COVID-19. Avoiding routine dental care could turn a small problem into a very large one.

“What we’ve seen since this time is a patient in March, sure, might’ve had a small cavity, in 5-6 months it’s gone from small cavities too large cavities or teeth that were savable turning into non-savable teeth," said Dr. Jacqueline Duncan of UCONN Health.

According to the American Dental Association, there have been some pretty big increases in stress-related oral health conditions since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a nearly 60% increase in people clenching or grinding their teeth, a more than 26% increase in cavities, and a nearly 30% increase in gum disease.

Something you may not be thinking about is the impact your dental health can have on your overall health. “ I think one of the things many people think of is it’s just the teeth and it doesn’t have much of an impact on anything else, but general health is just as important as cardiovascular health it’s all intertwined it’s all systemic," said Dr. Duncan. "Gum disease, in particular, has a link to your overall health. “

"Periodontal disease is gum disease, and the risk associated with gum disease has been linked with both diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A much greater risk for the development of periodontal disease for patients who are diabetic and there is still being research done between the role of cardiovascular disease and periodontal disease but they are related," said Dr. Duncan.