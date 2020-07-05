The new normal for a daycare in Southbury

The children Marcy Byrne watches don’t come to her house anymore, but she still helps them learn remotely.

While life doesn’t look the same anymore, people are getting creative in how they communicate.

Marcy Byrne runs a daycare from her home in Southbury.

“I run a very small family daycare and the six children that attend all have at least one parent at home,” says Byrne. “So, they’re not sending their children to daycare. When this whole started we thought it was two weeks.”

But like other businesses, Marcy had to adjust to being able to see the kids she watches on a daily basis.

“We have kept in contact with all the families,” says Byrne. “We do zoom meetings and read books and sing songs, just so when the children come back, they’ll remember us and they can see their friends.”

