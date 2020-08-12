The next challenge in the fight against COVID-19 is making sure the public feels safe taking the vaccine

Once CT does get the vaccine, healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders will be the first to get it.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to go through emergency FDA approval on December 10 and 17.

We've overcome challenges in developing a vaccine and the hurdle of a plan to distribute it. Now, the next challenge may be in making sure the public feels safe enough to take the vaccine.

A Gallup poll conducted in November shows that roughly 6 in 10 Americans are willing to take a covid-19 vaccine-- still less than the 80% needed to start developing herd immunity.

"This vaccine is safe. It's effective. And the only way we're going to put this pandemic behind us is hit that 80% level and until we do that, we are going to be in the soup," says Yale New Haven Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tom Balcezak.

We only know the effectiveness of the vaccine based on what press releases from the major drug companies have sent us. But, the FDA has the entire data set, which they will review before potentially approving the vaccines on December 10 and 17th.

"I think it's important to know that this vaccine has now been delivered to over 20,000 individuals. There was a study of 40,000 people," says Dr. Balcezak. "So, 20,000 of them got actual vaccine and it has a very, very safe profile according to the press releases we've seen."

Once CT do get the vaccine, healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders will be the first to get it. The general public who are under 65 and not high risk will start getting it in June.