The UConn Gaming Club gets creative to honor school commencement, virtually

Students from UConn’s gaming club are in the midst of creating a virtual commencement experience using the online game “Minecraft”.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — No pomp and circumstance this Spring as graduations across the country have been called off due to the COVID-19 crisis. But, some UConn students, are doing their best to honor the outgoing seniors with a virtual send off.

Students from UConn’s gaming club are in the midst of creating a virtual commencement experience using the online game “Minecraft”. Ryan Marsh, a senior in computer science, and an officer in the Gaming Club is one of the leaders of the project which involves building replicas of famous buildings on campus like Gampel Pavilion — the sight of graduations in the past.

“We will have a virtual ceremony in the virtual Gampel Pavilion,” Marsh, from West Hartford, said.

More than a dozen students are involved in the virtual commencement project, including Mia Jordan, a sophomore who is studying environmental engineering.

“I’ve always loved Minecraft it’s always been an escape,” Jordan said. She added, “this is a way to give the best graduation we can give and make it as close as possible and give them (the seniors) the recognition they deserve.