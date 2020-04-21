The unemployment claim process is getting faster, but some still are without checks

Some still feeling left in the dark

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The state has processed nearly 300,000 unemployment claims. Their process is speeding up, but nearly 100,000 claims have gone unanswered.

The Department of Labor says it is working tirelessly to get through the inundation of unemployment claims the agency has seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, some people still feel like they’re being left in the dark.

“We’re going on our 7th week without working,” says Alexandra Srahowski, who was an administrative assistant at the Imagine Nation Early Childhood Learning Center in Bristol. “Friday our job let us know we were laid off or our school closed. So, Sunday I made that claim. Right away there was an error on the account. I wasn’t sure why. Then you go on the Department of Labor and it tells you that letter ‘H’ means hold and this is a number next to your information of what it means and then to contact and then email. Email says to give 3-5 business days.”

Alexandra was able to get through to a contact who pushed her unemployment claim through in the beginning when she had problems with her claim. She was paid for two weeks retroactively until it stopped.

“Then, I claimed again that Sunday and saw a few days later there was another hold on my account,” says Strahowski. “Again, I called. I have waited for almost 60 hours trying to get ahold of the Bridgeport number and then our 860 number and nobody.”

We reached out to the Department of Labor, who says it has processed nearly 300 thousand claims. They are responding to a large number of calls daily, but based on what people are telling FOX61, not everyone is getting through.

"I am happy when I hear that people have had no issues because most of us have children and we're all just trying to get through day-by-day,” says Strahowski. But me and the other coworkers of mine who haven't received it, we just feedback off each other and unfortunately it's negative, but we're trying to be positive."

The Department of Labor says email and calling are the best ways to contact the agency right now.

The Department of Labor's new automated system is supposed to process unemployment claims faster. The Department of Labor's Kurt Westby said last week at a press conference that he hopes all of the claims are going to be caught up to speed by the end of this week.