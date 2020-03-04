The way you grocery shop has just changed, for now

The Safe Store mandate officially went into effect on Friday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Grocery store owners and managers say they are nervous about the impact that one of Gov. Ned Lamont’s (D-Connecticut) executive orders will have on their businesses, especially on heavy shopping days, which include the weekend.

The Safe Store mandate officially went into effect on Friday. Among the orders: stores can not have more than half of what is considered full capacity for that store. And they must also monitor social distancing.

“We try to keep customers as far apart as possible, but some customers don’t follow the rules,” said Donna Angeletti, Owner, of the T & J Supermarket in East Haven.

Lamont’s order requests that aisles have arrows and/or signage indicating a one-way traffic flow, to maximize distancing

“We just got to do what we’ve got to do,” said Tyrone Harvey of New Haven. “I mean, if it helps us out, then I’m all with it. Safety is the number one key.”

Safety a big factor for store employees.

“I would definitely consider this a front line job at the moment and I never thought I would be saying that working at a grocery store, but, it’s definitely you know definitely a danger zone,” said Mikhael Fincher, an employee of T & J Supermarket.

The Connecticut Food Association, which represents many supermarkets across the state, os working to source masks for their stores.

“Best guess, based on the conversations I’ve been involved in, probably 5 to 12 days out before we get them to a back door and get them into our stores,” said Wayne Pesce,

President of the Connecticut Food Association.

To help prevent lines from building up outside the stores and to keep oneself safe, Pesce suggests shoppers come to the grocery store with a prepared list so they can get in and out as quickly as possible.

“Some should shop solo whenever possible,” Pesce said. “We understand that you can always do that. But, come solo when you can.”

Stores that FOX61 visited Friday seemed largely in compliance, including with the order to place lines 6 feet apart especially in the check-out lines.

“I mean we’re trying to do the best we can,” Angeletti said of her East Haven store. “We did lines in front of the deli, lines in front of the store, throughout the store, in front of the meat case.”

The Governor’s executive order also includes the following items:

Occupancy, store layout, and managing customer flow

Occupancy capped at 50% of store capacity.

At the entrance, staff will maintain a count of the number of customers entering and exiting stores.

Clearly mark 6’ spacing in lines on floor at checkout lines and other high-traffic areas

as much as practicable, provide ways to encourage 6’ spacing in lines outside the store.

Post conspicuous signage and floor markings to direct customers and limit bottlenecks and/or encourage spacing and flow in high-density areas.

Have aisles be one-way in stores where to maximize spacing between customers. Identify the one-way aisles with conspicuous signage and/or floor markings.

Maximize space between customers and employees at checkout lines, including, but not limited to, only using every other checkout line, where and when possible.

Install Plexiglas shields to separate employees from customers at checkout lines and other areas in the store where practicable.

General

Communicate with customers through in-store signage, and public service announcements and advertisements, there should only be one person per household during shopping trips, whenever possible.

Discontinue all self-serve foods (e.g., salad bar, olive bar) and product sampling.

Allow “touchless” credit card transactions. If not possible, sanitize credit card machines (including pen) regularly and consistently.

Cart and basket handle sanitized between uses (by staff).