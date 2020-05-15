x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

State to distribute 50,000 infrared thermometers to small businesses

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, these thermometers will support safe reopening activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The State of Connecticut will be distributing 50,000 infrared thermometers to small businesses, non-profits, and places of worship.

According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, these thermometers will support safe reopening activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve secured these infrared thermometers for our businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship because having adequate screening measures is an important step in keeping people safe,” Governor Lamont said in a press release.

Small businesses in the state with between 2 and 100 employees are eligible for one thermometer per physical address.  To request, eligible businesses should click here.

Non-profits within the state are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. To request thermometers for nonprofits, click here.  Social services and direct care nonprofits may request a thermometer through the process outlined in this memo.

Places of worship are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. To request: click here.

Organizations interested in requesting a thermometer can also fill out forms at ct.gov/coronavirus in the “Access to Personal Protective Equipment” section.