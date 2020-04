The Department of Correction says the victim was a 74-year-old man who had been serving a life sentence for murder back in the 70's.

SOMERS, Conn. — A third Connecticut inmate has died from COVID-19.

The Department of Correction says the victim was a 74-year-old man who had been serving a life sentence for murder back in the 70's.

He was serving his time at the Osborn Correctional Institution in Somers.

He had been receiving medical attention at UConn Health since last week.