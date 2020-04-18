Thousands sign petition for CT barbers, hairstylists to perform services one client at a time

"With careful and responsible procedures, we can safely provide the necessary services that our clients so desire," organizers said.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, nearly 7,000 people have signed a petition for licensed barbers, hairdresser and cosmetologists to perform designated services.

The petition calls for the professionals to be allowed to work on one client at a time.

Organizers say if allowed, all existing sterilization and sanitation protocols approved by the state and coinciding county's Boards of Health would be strictly maintained. All individuals would also wear face masks.

"Not only are we suffering from the financial aspects of this shut-down, but we are dealing with the reality that we are unable to provide the services that our loyal clientele rely upon," they wrote.

According to the petition website, it was launched for the barber and hair styling industry to be recognized and deemed as an essential business.

"With careful and responsible procedures, we can safely provide the necessary services that our clients so desire," organizers said.

Some who signed shared why they supported the petition: