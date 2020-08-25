Three COVID-19 related deaths reported, hospitalizations continue to rise

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont released an update on Connecticut's COVID-19 response efforts.
According to the state's latest coronavirus numbers as of 8:30 p.m. August 24, the state saw an increase of 29 coronavirus cases from Monday, bringing the total to 52,040.
However, Connecticut's infection rate remains below 1%.
A total of 59 patients are being treated across the state, as hospitalizations increase by 2.
Gov. Lamont also reported that the state saw three new COVID-related deaths.
4,992 tests were administered since Monday. Connecticut is in the top 10 in the country for testing per capita.
The governor also announced Tuesday an update to the COVID-19 travel advisory list.
Taken off the list are: Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana.
Added to the list is: Guam.
Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.
As of August 25, 2020, the following locations are included in Connecticut's travel advisory. They are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virgin Islands
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
Gov. Lamont said last week that he has been considering the state’s COVID-19 data over the past few weeks and Connecticut’s schools are in the safe zone for reopening.