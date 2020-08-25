Three COVID-19 related deaths reported, hospitalizations continue to rise

Connecticut's infection rate remains below 1%. However, a total of 59 patients are being treated across the state, as hospitalizations increase by 2.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont released an update on Connecticut's COVID-19 response efforts.

According to the state's latest coronavirus numbers as of 8:30 p.m. August 24, the state saw an increase of 29 coronavirus cases from Monday, bringing the total to 52,040.

However, Connecticut's infection rate remains below 1%.

A total of 59 patients are being treated across the state, as hospitalizations increase by 2.

Gov. Lamont also reported that the state saw three new COVID-related deaths.

4,992 tests were administered since Monday. Connecticut is in the top 10 in the country for testing per capita.

The governor also announced Tuesday an update to the COVID-19 travel advisory list.

Taken off the list are: Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland, and Montana.

Added to the list is: Guam.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️4,992 tests were administered and 29 came back positive

➡️This is a 0.58% positivity rate

➡️59 patients are hospitalized (increase of 2)

➡️There have been 3 COVID-related deaths



For more data, visit https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/CIJQ3BMm8O — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 25, 2020

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

As of August 25, 2020, the following locations are included in Connecticut's travel advisory. They are:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virgin Islands

Virginia

Wisconsin