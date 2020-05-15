T.J. Maxx, Marshalls open websites back up for limited sales

The retailers are asking customers for their patience as they work to get business back to normal.

HARTFORD, Conn — Missing your regular dose of retail therapy from your favorite stores during this pandemic? We're with you.

After closing their doors and halting online orders, T.J. Maxx and Marshalls websites are back up and running!

But, the retailers are asking customers for their patience as they work to get business back to normal.

The websites are limiting the number of online orders they can receive each day to help comply with enhanced safety measures.

"As various states and countries re-open businesses and we re-open our own stores and e-commerce websites, health and safety will remain a very important consideration," Ernie Herrman, CEO and President of The TJX Companies, Inc. said in a statement.

If you're shopping online at one of the sites, you'll know the store has reached its daily cap when you can't 'Add to Cart.'

A message will read:

We have temporarily stopped taking orders online. Our site is open for browsing, but you cannot buy at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience.

That means you’ll have to wait until the following day to check out.

According to Herrman, TJX retail stores and distribution centers will have new safety practices in place in light of COVID-19.

“In our stores, we have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day,” Herrman continued.

Additionally, employees and customers who shop in reopened stores will also be asked to wear face masks.

The retailers' CEO says they are looking forward to welcoming back Associates and customers across the globe.

"As always, we remain honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future," Herrman said.

To see if your local T.J. Maxx is reopening, click here.