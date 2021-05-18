To ditch the mask or not? Branford Residents torn

As we approach the new normal or well the old normal, we begin to see a life without masks. At least for those who are fully vaccinated.

BRANFORD, Conn. — On a beautiful Tuesday evening, the Branford Green was full of people walking their dogs, meeting up with friends, and having some Ashley’s Ice Cream. There wasn’t a mask insight, but that of course, that was because people were outdoors. What about indoors?

"It’s going to be weird. A little different than what we're used to," said Jamie Mulone.

"I think it's going to be a "great unmasking" for some," said Don Hammond. "I think for a lot of other people it’s going to take some time to transition themselves away."

May 19th marks the lifting of the state of the indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals. Those who are not vaccinated will still have to dawn a mask.

The state will also be lifting nearly every COVID-19 restriction on businesses. The Governor is leaving it up to individual businesses and state and local governments to decide whether to mask or unmask.

"I am going to have everyone still wear a mask," said the owner of Epic Hair Salon Laura Kaufman.

Kaufman had a difficult battle with COVID-19 including a stint in intensive care. Her salon is not ready to remove the mask mandate for the safety of their guests.

"To see my mom almost dying from it I definitely don’t feel comfortable going somewhere without a mask on," said Melissa McGinley.

Other businesses announcing a shift to the honor's system.

"It’s just a situation where it depends on the setting and what the situation is," said Mulone. "I’ll probably just keep my mask on just to be safe."

Regardless of the model, Hammond believes it will come down to personal preference and trust.

"Yes, I am either vaccinated or yes, I know I’m doing the right thing, but do I trust that person across from me who doesn’t have on a mask, but your honor's system only works if there’s trust involved," said Hammond.

To be considered fully vaccinated you’ll have to wait 14 days after your final shot. You’ll also still be required to wear a mask on public transit and in medical facilities.

