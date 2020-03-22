Tolland man living in Italy warns fellow Americans: "Take COVID-19 seriously"

“People underestimated it, they ignored the government’s warnings and what we are seeing now is the result of people who continued their normal lives."

TOLLAND, Conn. — Thousands are dead in Italy due to the COVID-19.

David Carmosino is from Tolland and has been living in Italy for the past few years, teaching. He says he felt the need to speak out because he doesn’t want what’s happening in Italy to reach American shores.

“We underestimated it here in Italy and I never thought we would be in a lock-down state and it sounds negative, but we are coping very well,” said Carmosino.

David Carmosino is now in week two of a lockdown, and says he hasn’t really left his immediate area.

According to the World Health Organization, Italy has seen more than 50,000 cases and more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19, essentially surpassing China according to health officials.

Carmosino said, “People underestimated it, they ignored the government’s warnings and what we are seeing now is the result of people who continue their normal lives— going out, going to restaurants, you know everyday stuff.”

Carmosino says he can’t go out in public unless he is getting groceries and if anyone is stopped without a clear destination, they could receive a fine.

It’s something he doesn’t want anybody in the U.S. to experience, which is why he says everyone going forward needs to follow guidelines from health officials.

Carmosino said, “You need to focus on why you are doing it and how it’s better for society because you know the alternative is to go about as you were before and well run a risk.”

According to health experts, Italy is turning into the next epicenter of COVID-19 as cases grow and are expected to rise.

Carmosino says he believes Italy will weather the storm.

He is not in the northern part of the country where more cases are reported, he says everyone in his area in Rome is doing well.

“The government has stepped up to try and protect its citizens, primarily in the form of making sure the grocery stores are full, the delivery trucks keep coming in and people have reacted well... we don’t mind, I mean we don’t like it but we don’t mind waiting in line for groceries,” said Carmosino.

Carmosino says he encourages everyone back home to have hope going forward.

“I hope that we are going to get through it, I think that what keeps people going through it... I mean it is surreal and I’m not sure what’s going to happen... We’ve never been in this situation before because it’s unprecedented then time will tell... we will see,” said Carmosino.

As the number of cases of infections and deaths grows Italy may be looking at stricter laws for their lockdown.