Tonight at 10: FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein’s one on one with Governor Lamont

During his Wednesday briefing, Gov. Lamont announced he would be issuing an executive order on masks in the next 48 hours in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I think it's also time for us to be really strict about the need to wear masks. Even masks that you make yourself, just a bandana, a scarf, a surgical mask," Governor Lamont said. "If you're walking around and you need a little bit of space, you're going up to a group of people, just put on a mask. If you're walking around in the park and there's a crowd - put on a mask. If they're crowded together, tell them they should keep their social distance but you be careful as well."

Governor Lamont stressed the need to continue social distancing and for people to stay at home, but acknowledged it may be difficult.



"There are a lot of folks who are multigenerational living in really contained spaces and small apartments," Governor Lamont said. "They don't have a backyard and 'stay at home' is really tough. I've got to ask people to tough it out a little bit longer."