Torrington PD: Woman who claimed to experience COVID-19 symptoms coughed on officers during arrest

Police said Cassandra Spada was uncooperative throughout the interaction as she would stand to her feet only to then become limp and 'dead weight.'

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Torrington Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on Lewis Street Tuesday night.

Upon their arrival shortly after 11:20 p.m., officers say a woman was standing in the stairwell of a second floor apartment yelling at someone within the residence while also holding a stick.

Police identified the woman as 31-year-old Cassandra Spada.

According to a release, she began kicking and pulling away from officers after multiple attempts to get her to drop the stick and come down to speak with officers with her hands behind her back.

Spada was secured a short time later, police said.

After advised that she would need to walk down the stairs to the first floor, officers say Spada again tried to kick at an assisting officer on scene.

According to a release, after calming down briefly, Spada rose up, confirmed to officers she had experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and then coughed excessively into the face of one of the responding officers.

"Spada continued to be uncooperative throughout the interaction as she would stand to her feet only to then become limp and 'dead weight' on the second floor stairwell landing," police said.

Officers eventually carried her down the stairs.

Spada was transported to the Torrington Police Department and charged with Breach of Peace, Assault on Safety Personnel and Interfering / Resisting Arrest.