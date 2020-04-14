Town by town breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut

See the interactive map of coronavirus cases

HARTFORD, Conn. — The spread of COVID-19 cases throughout the state is well documented.

From Greenwich to Thompson, few towns are untouched.

The first case in a state resident was reported on March 8.

Put your cursor over a town to see the latest numbers of cases and deaths for each town as reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. For more detailed information click here.

Since the firs cases, the cases have grown into the thousands.

Reported cases have ranged from mild illness (similar to a common cold or the flu) to severe pneumonia that requires hospitalization. So far, deaths have been reported worldwide mainly in older adults who had other health conditions.

In the State of Connecticut, drastic restrictions have been put in place by officials looking to curb the deadly outbreak. See the latest from the state here.

Unemployment numbers in the state have surged, most who are still working are doing so from home and in Connecticut – which has the fourth highest numbers of cases per capita in the country – even stricter orders were announced.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick: