10 additional states added to Connecticut travel advisory; total 31

HARTFORD, Conn — More states have been added to the state's travel advisory list Tuesday afternoon. One previous state, Minnesota, has been taken off.
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Twitter that the additional states are: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.
The full list now includes 31 total states as COVID-19 cases spike across the country. See the full list below.
Currently, any travelers from these 31 states must:
- Mandatory 14-day quarantine when traveling to Connecticut from impacted states
- All travelers from impacted states must complete online travel health form
- Applies to all travelers regardless of how they travel to CT
- Spot checks to be conducted at Bradley Airport
- Failure to comply with the quarantine or failure to complete the travel health form could result in a $1,000 fine
States that are on the list have a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
The travel advisory applies to all travelers whose travel originates from the impacted states, and also applies to Connecticut residents who are returning from a visit to the following impacted states:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin