10 additional states added to Connecticut travel advisory; total 31

All travelers from the impacted states must self-quarantine for 14 days and fill out a contact form once arriving to the state.

HARTFORD, Conn — More states have been added to the state's travel advisory list Tuesday afternoon. One previous state, Minnesota, has been taken off.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Twitter that the additional states are: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia, and Washington.

The full list now includes 31 total states as COVID-19 cases spike across the country. See the full list below.

Currently, any travelers from these 31 states must:

Mandatory 14-day quarantine when traveling to Connecticut from impacted states

All travelers from impacted states must complete online travel health form

Applies to all travelers regardless of how they travel to CT

Spot checks to be conducted at Bradley Airport

Failure to comply with the quarantine or failure to complete the travel health form could result in a $1,000 fine

States that are on the list have a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The travel advisory applies to all travelers whose travel originates from the impacted states, and also applies to Connecticut residents who are returning from a visit to the following impacted states: