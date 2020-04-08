Rhode Island added to CT's travel advisory list; Washington D.C., Delaware removed

Anyone traveling from Rhode Island into Connecticut must self-quarantine for 14 days and fill out a travel form

HARTFORD, Conn — The above video is from July 24th

Connecticut's to the neighbor the east has now been added to the travel ban advisory.

Anyone traveling from Rhode Island into Connecticut and staying longer than 24-hours must self-quarantine for a 14-day period.

In addition, anyone entering from one of the identified states must fill out a travel health form upon arrival. Travelers can fill out the form online at ct.gov/travelform. See the full list below.

According to the executive order, an “affected traveler” means a person who has spent 24 hours or longer in an affected state on the list within 14 days prior to arriving in Connecticut. If a Connecticut resident were to take a day trip to Rhode Island and stay there for four hours, or work in Rhode Island and have to travel back home in Connecticut, then the order does not apply.

The classification also does not include any traveler who is in Connecticut for less than 24 hours.

If an affected traveler is unable to self-quarantine for the required period, the self-quarantine requirement will not apply if they can provide a negative test result for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut and provides written proof to the Commissioner.

If a test was obtained in the 72 hours prior to travel but the result is still pending at the time of arrival in Connecticut, the traveler must still self-quarantine in Connecticut until the test result is received and the written results are submitted to the Commissioner.

Workers traveling from affected states to Connecticut who work in critical infrastructure as designated by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, including students in exempt health care professions, are exempted from this self-quarantine requirement when travel is related to their work in Connecticut.

This includes any state, local, and federal officials and employees traveling in their official capacities on government business.

If that worker was in an affected state for a reason other than Connecticut-related work (e.g., vacation), they must self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form.

The news is sad for many people from Connecticut who often spend days in Rhode Island on vacation.

Additionally, Washington D.C. and Delaware have been removed from the advisory list.

CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



Rhode Island added to list of impacted states, Delaware and DC removed.



If you're traveling to Connecticut from any of the following locations, you need to self-quarantine 14 days.



See list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 4, 2020

As of August 4, 2020, the following locations meet these criteria and are included in Connecticut's travel advisory. They are: