Travelers Championship to be played in June without fans due to coronavirus

The PGA TOUR announced Thursday that the 2020 Travelers Championship will go on without crowds on-site this year due to concerns over coronavirus.

According to a release, the Championship is currently scheduled as a TV-only event June 25–28.

Officials say the health and safety of all who attend the tournament is their top priority.

"Conducting the tournament without crowds on-site is in the best interest of protecting everyone, including the Connecticut community at large," officials said.

Fans who purchased tournament tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a full refund within 30 days.

"We look forward to the return of golf and fully support the PGA TOUR’s decision to conduct the tournament without fans on-site this year," Travelers Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette said.

Travelers Championship officials say they are working with the PGA TOUR and will follow the recommendations and regulations of local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the safety of those essential to conducting the tournament.

"We’ll miss the energy that our fans bring to TPC River Highlands every year, but there’s no doubt we will feel the players’ excitement in our living rooms as we watch the tournament on CBS and the Golf Channel," officials said in a release.

The Travelers Championship will still be donating 100% of its net proceeds to charity, helping local nonprofits at a time when they need it most.